SLED arrests Orangeburg Co. man connected to Feb. 3 shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents said on Saturday that they made an arrest of an Orangeburg County man after a shooting near the Bowman area.

According to SLED, Kamel D. Thomas, 36, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a commission of a violent crime.

According to an arrest warrant, on the morning of February 3, Bowman Police officers responded to 870 Rail Street in Bowman where they found a victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the crime scene and was identified as Stephan D. Harley, 42, of Bowman.

The warrant continues by saying that Thomas was also shot in the incident before driving away from the scene and having to be airlifted from Charleston Highway in Orangeburg.

Thomas is currently held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.