SLED arrests Upstate man for 1976 murder

UNION CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Thursday announced the arrest of a Union County man for the 1976 murder of a woman from Chester.

Charlest Ugvine Coleman (65) was charged with the rape and murder of Elizabeth Ann Howell Wilson.

According to SLED, Wilson went missing on March 20, 1976 during her shift at the Eureka Plant of Spring Mills. She was later found, along with her missing vehicle, in nearby Fairfield County. SLED reports that “she had been sexually assaulted, strangled, and beaten.”

Since then, SLED, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office have been working to get the family answers.

Nearly 50 years later, advances in forensics enabled investigators to identify Coleman through DNA involved in the crime.

SLED Chief Mark Keel explained “whether the crime was recent or happened more than 40 years ago, we will not stop in trying to solve the case.”

Coleman is currently being held at the Fairfield County Detention Center.