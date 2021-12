CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents on Wednesday announces the arrest of an 18-year-man following the death of his brother.

According to SLED, Rasheem Lee Pinesett (18) was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter for the November 23 death of his 14-year-old brother.

Pinesett is being held at the Clarendon County Detention Center. The 3rd Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.