SLED: Easley man arrested for being in possession of explosive device

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officials said a man was arrested Sunday in Easley.

Officers said David Scott Halsey, 58, of Easley, was in possession of an “explosive that had been configured to cause damage, injury or death” on Nov. 2, 2020.

According to the arrest warrant, Halsey was in possession of hexamethylene triperoxide diamine (HMTD).

He has been charged with possess, manufacture, transport destructive device or explosive for damage injury or death, according to SLED. He was booked into the Pickens County Detention Center under a $15,000 surety bond.

SLED, Easley Police Department and Pickens County Sheriff’s Office officials worked together on this federal investigation.