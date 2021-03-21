SLED: Elderly woman with dementia missing from York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and York County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Elizabeth “Anette” Hull.

Hull is 76 years old and has dementia, according to law enforcement.

She was last seen around 11:00 p.m. Saturday on Lake Wylie Drive.

Hull was last seen wearing a white blouse and green pants. She drives a light blue 2009 ML350 Mercedes with the SC tag QFP330.

Deputies believe she may be heading towards the Piedmont Medical Center to visit her husband.

Anyone who sees Hull should alert local authorities and contact the York County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 818-6560.