SLED: Former CPS investigator faces charges linked to child’s death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged a former Horry County Child Protective Services Investigator for allegedly falsifying a report linked to a child fatality.

Amanda Marie Sutherland, 29, faces a charge of misconduct in office.

Investigators say after the child’s death, Sutherland allegedly falsified a report claiming to have investigated allegations of child abuse and child neglect when she had not.

The child’s death occurred in May and was investigated by SLED and the Conway Police Department.