SLED: Former Spartanburg Co. police officer arrested for misconduct, other charges

PACOLET, S.C. (WSPA/WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Wednesday announced the arrest of a former Pacolet Police officer following misconduct in the office and other charges.

According to SLED, Benjamin Perry Levi (42), of Spartanburg, was charged with misconduct in office and assault and battery third degree.

A warrant reads that Levi assaulted and unlawfully detained a minor while on duty as a Pacolet Police officer on August 30, 2020. Levi allegedly grabbed and tackled the minor during the incident, leaving them with scratches and bruises.

The Pacolet Police Department requested SLED to conduct an investigation.

Levi is currently being held on a $5,000 bond at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.