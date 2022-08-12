ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Thursday night.

According to SLED, officers with the Eutawville Police Department officers responded to a “call for service” at an undisclosed location late Thursday night.

No details were provided on the exact nature of the call, but SLED said that it escalated to an exchange of gunfire between an officer and an armed man.

The man, identified as Tyler Mendez (27) was shot and died as a result of his injuries.

No officers were injured.

It is standard for SLED to investigate all officer-involved shootings.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and may be updated.