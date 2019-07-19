SLED investigating fire at 146-year-old church in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a fire that destroyed a 146-year-old church in the town of Salters.

The fire broke out at Bethlehem Baptist Church just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Buy daylight, many residents in the area were shocked when they discovered just how bad the church had been damaged.

“It’s devastating to this congregation obviously, but it’s devastating to the community as well. The church does a lot just for the surrounding area and I know this church has been here for as long as I can remember,” said Captain William Horton with the Williamsburg County Fire Department.

No matter what the cause may turn out to be, members of Bethlehem Baptist Church are still holding on to their faith and plan on having church service in the churchyard this Sunday.

“This is a type of situation here where you have an opportunity to live what you preach. You have an opportunity to be an example for other congregations, for other people that tragedy happened in their lives,” said Pastor Otis Prioleau. “So, the message is that we’re going to move forward. God is still in charge, he’s still operating, and we’re going to be okay.”