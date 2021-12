GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents say that a suspect was shot Tuesday during an exchange with officers in Greenwood County.

According to SLED, a man was shot during a confrontation with police after a vehicle and foot pursuit.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital and “is expected to survive,” SLED says.

Limited details are available at this time. Check back for updates.