HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. – (WCBD) – An investigation is underway after an altercation that left nine people injured Saturday night in a Furman nightclub.

This marks the second mass shooting in South Carolina over the Easter weekend.

According to SLED, the shooting took place at Cara’s Lounge off Ashley Circle Rd.

At least nine people were injured. No fatalities are reported at this time.

SLED reported that the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office requested they investigate the shooting.

