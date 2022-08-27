ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Abbeville County Coroner’s Office and SLED are investigating an inmate death that happened at the county detention facility Friday evening.

The Coroner said an inmate at Abbeville County Detention Facility suddenly died last night, August 26.

The Coroner said the inmate was a 56 year-old-male, no name for the inmate has been given.

Detention officers called EMS services at 7:40 p.m. last night, said the Coroner.

The Coroner said officers reported the inmate had collapsed after complaining of chest pain, the officers then began CPR on the inmate. After EMS arrival, CPR was continued by them.

The inmate was pronounced dead at 8:18 p.m. said the Coroner.

An autopsy for the inmate is scheduled for Monday, August 29.

The Coroner’s office said they and SLED are actively investigating the death.