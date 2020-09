FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, pedestrians walk through the gates of Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday, July 8, 2020, challenging the Trump administration’s decision to bar international students from staying in the U.S. if they take classes entirely online this fall. Some institutions, including Harvard, have announced that all instruction will be offered remotely in the fall during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

RICHLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a Friday afternoon officer-involved shooting that occurred near Allen University.

According to SLED, “shots were fired during a confrontation between a man and an officer with Allen University Police.”

Both the suspect and the officer were injured, though none of the injuries were life-threatening.

SLED reports that the suspect is in custody.