SLED investigating possible policy violations at Greenwood County jail

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Sheriff confirmed to 7News that there is an ongoing investigation into the jail.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating possible policy violations, according to the Index-Journal.

SLED agents said the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate but could not say why.

According to the Index-Journal, some employees have been put on paid leave. 

Sheriff Dennis Kelly said he can’t comment any further on what’s going on because it’s still under investigation.

