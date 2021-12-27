SLED investigating Sunday officer-involved shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA/WCBD) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Upstate.

According to the GCSO, deputies responded to an address on McCall Road in Simpsonville after receiving a domestic violence call. The deputies who initially responded requested SWAT after learning that the suspect had fled the scene armed.

After a search, deputies spotted the suspect, armed with a firearm, at Twin Falls Road and Black Oak Court in Simpsonville.

Negotiations ultimately failed and officers were engaged in a firefight just before 11:00 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect was transported to the hospital for their injuries. No deputies were injured.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.