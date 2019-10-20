SLED looking for 72-year-old endangered man in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) – SLED and the Sumter Police Department are asking the public for helping in locating an endangered person.

Larry Edward Wilson, 72, was last seen on E. Charlotte Ave in Sumter, SC on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at around 11:00 PM.

He was wearing a purple and gold Omega Fraternity shirt and tan pants.

Wilson is a black male who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 230 pounds.

Officers are also looking for a black 2009 Nissan Altima with the South Carolina tag number MS376 and has paint chipping on the hood.

The direction the Nissan Altima was travelling is unknown.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 911.