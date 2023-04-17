BAMBERG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Monday that a man accused of shooting a Highway Patrol trooper in the face has been arrested.

Derrick Gathers (37) was arrested on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and failure to stop for blue lights.

The charges stem from a Sunday incident during which the trooper tried to stop Gathers for speeding near Denmark. Gathers shot the trooper and sped away, leading a multi-agency pursuit until he wrecked his vehicle in Orangeburg County. Affadavits say that Gathers shot additional rounds at other law enforcement on scene as well.

Gathers was taken to MUSC and transported to the Bamburg County Detention Center upon release.

The trooper is recovering.