SLED searching for missing, endangered 78-year-old man last seen in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Tuesday evening issued a missing and endangered persons advisory for James Kenneth Boiter (78).

Boiter was last seen Monday at 12:35 p.m. driving on East Dekalb Street at Highway 34 in Camden, S.C.

Boiter is 5’09” and 195 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

He was driving a gold 2008 Ford Ranger with SC tag PRC278. There is damage to the front end of the truck.

In a photo of the truck taken on Tuesday, the bed appeared to be filled with garbage bags.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.