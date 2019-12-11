SLED: Upstate horse slayings were the result of wild boar attacks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – State law enforcement officials say they have concluded their investigation into a rash of horse attacks in South Carolina – the cause may not be human slayings as once thought.

Multiple law enforcement agencies began investigating several horse deaths following five incidents that took place within a four-week span across both Greenville and Spartanburg Counties.

Those agencies concluded, based on evidence, that the possible horse attacks are results of altercations with wild boars in the area.

Animal tracks consistent with hogs, video evidence and the sighting of boars in the area support the conclusion, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.

The S.C. Department of Natural Recourses (DNR) and several veterinary professionals were consulted and assisted in the investigation.

“While all of these incidents were extremely unfortunate, I am very thankful for the men and women who worked tirelessly to investigate these cases,” said Greenville County Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown. “In addition, I want to convey to our community members that our agency has and will continue to patrol these rural areas to ensure our citizens and their respective animals are safe and secure and for them to know that we have an active open channel of communication for anyone who has questions or concerns.”

SLED says another investigation into a horse shooting last month in Greenville County remains under investigation and is separate and not connected to this investigation.

South Carolina DNR says the population of wild boars in the area has significantly increased in the last several years.

To help control the increasing population of wild boars, DNR has authorized hunting during day and night of these animals with special permit.

Information about the growing wild boar problem and recommendations for management and control is available on DNR’s website.

Law enforcement agencies ask for residents to remain vigilant in taking steps to protect their animals and report any suspicious activity they may encounter.