Slim apple pickings, other crops thriving this season in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As we start having the cooler mornings here in the Charlotte area, local farms are gearing up for one of their busiest times of the year.

Between sunflowers, pumpkins, and apples, fall usually means lots of produce ripe for the picking, but this year, farmers are asking you to be realistic about what you’ll find at the apple orchard.

Carrigan Farm’s in Moorseville owners told FOX 46 that the pickings will be a bit slim for apples after a hard frost back in the spring killed or damaged blossoms across the state.

Terrell Chestnut, who runs marketing and public relations for the farm said when referring to apple picking, “In April we had a little bit of a cold spell and it kind of affected the crop. We’ve been open a few days this week depending on how it looks at the beginning of next week, it might be something that we do.”

The farm is also known for their swimming quarry in the summer, which is still going strong for open swim through September 26.

“With the heat, most people are asking us about swimming,” said Chestnut.

He added that they’re starting to see more people come out for fall activities, especially with the sunflowers that are blooming right now.

“We planted it in waves, so every week or so, we should have a new bloom through the month of October and then once October hits, we are full on into pumpkins. We’ll do pumpkin picking which includes a hayride and picking a pumpkin off the vine, in addition to our haunted trail which happens on weekend nights in October.”

While the apple crop didn’t turn out as robust as the farm would have liked, Chestnut said that their pumpkins are always a safe bet.

“We have a bunch of pumpkins this year, we know that went super well. We can use the water from the quarry to irrigate parts of the land, so we don’t ever worry about a drought or any dry spells affecting the crops.”

If you’re interested in swimming at the quarry or pumpkin picking in October, you’re asked to make a reservation at the farm’s website, by CLICKING HERE.