SNAP benefit recipients to receive one-time benefit to help supplement family food costs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina students whose household receives SNAP benefits will now get a one-time benefit to help supplement family food costs during the pandemic.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program provides a food benefit for families whose children receive free and reduced lunch at school.

For the 2019-2020 school year, South Carolina had approximately 494,000 children eligible for free and reduced-priced lunch, or approximately 61% of children in participating schools.

The implementation of Pandemic EBT is in line with USDA’s commitment to keep Americans safe, secure, and healthy during this national emergency and to keep kids fed when schools are closed.

Eligible families that already receive SNAP benefits will get the additional money on their EBT card this month.