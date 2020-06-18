SNAP benefits may soon be used for online purchases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – SC SNAP recipients will soon be eligible to use benefits for online purchases, according to the SC Department of Social Services (DSS).

Thanks to a recent approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, EBT cards can be used to purchase eligible food items online, tentatively beginning in late July. DSS requested this service be made available “to support social distancing practices…and to mitigate risks associated with exposure to COVID-19.”

At present, only Walmart and Amazon are authorized to participate in the program. DSS “hopes that other retailers and independent grocers within the state will be able to gain authorization from USDA to participate by the end of the summer.”