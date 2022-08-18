COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is cracking down on dangerous, impaired driving ahead of the upcoming Labor Day holiday.

Starting Aug. 19 and through Labor Day, drivers will notice an increased local and state law enforcement presence on the roadways as part of a “Sober or Slammer” DUI enforcement campaign. Officials said the extra enforcement can be expected around popular vacation destinations and high-collision corridors.

Labor Day weekend caps off the ‘100 Deadly Days of Summer,’ the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day during which traffic fatalities increase. According to SCPDS, there were 10 fatal crashes resulting in 12 fatalities during Labor Day weekend last year.

“Many people try to enjoy one final vacation in these last few weeks of summer,” SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods, IV said. “Our troopers and officers are preparing to make sure those trips remain safe for everyone traveling our state’s roadways.”

The campaign is part of South Carolina Highway Patrol’s “Target Zero” initiative which is aimed at reducing the number of traffic fatalities. The most recently available data shows that 628 people have been killed on S.C. roadways this year compared to 731 at the same time in 2021.

But, state law enforcement officials say that despite the decrease, this is not the time for drivers to let their guards down.

“While we are pleased to see a decrease in the number of fatalities from last year, we truly believe that even one life lost on our roads is too many,” SCHP Colonel Chris Williamson said. “The three main things we encourage all drivers to do is drive defensively, follow the posted speed limits, and designate a sober driver if you plan to drink alcohol.”

“While we are pleased to see a decrease in the number of fatalities from last year, we truly believe that even one life lost on our roads is too many. That’s why we urge you not to let your guard down as we close out the 100 Deadly Days of Summer,” said South Carolina Highway Patrol Colonel Chris Williamson. “The three main things we encourage all drivers to do is drive defensively, follow the posted speed limits, and designate a sober driver if you plan to drink alcohol.”

In addition to DUI enforcement, agencies will place emphasis on proper seat belt use, speeding, and distracted driving behaviors.