Socastee High School football game against Waccamaw cancelled

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Socastee’s high school football game against Waccamaw has been cancelled, according to the school.
The school would not confirm if the cancellation is COVID-19-related. Several other games in the area were also cancelled this week.
Socastee’s Junior Varsity football game was cancelled Thursday and St. James’ game against North Myrtle Beach was also cancelled Wednesday.
The St. James and Sumter junior varsity teams were placed in quarantine after two St. James players tested positive before a game against Sumter last week.
