SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after crashing their vehicle into the water near the Socastee swing bridge and the Intracoastal Waterway, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

HCFR said a body was recovered by its dive team and that towing crews are en route to remove the vehicle.

HCFR was dispatched at 11:39 a.m. to the bridge on Dick Pond Road near the waterway. Both the bridge and the waterway will be closed for an extended period of time, HCFR said.

News13 photo: Alec Daniels

Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue

News13 photo: Alec Daniels

HCFR also said the Intracoastal Waterway would be closed to boat traffic for an extended amount of time.

New13 has a team at the scene and will have updates online and during our newscasts as more information becomes available.