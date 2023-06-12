SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after crashing their vehicle into the water near the Socastee swing bridge and the Intracoastal Waterway, Horry County Fire Rescue said.
HCFR said a body was recovered by its dive team and that towing crews are en route to remove the vehicle.
HCFR was dispatched at 11:39 a.m. to the bridge on Dick Pond Road near the waterway. Both the bridge and the waterway will be closed for an extended period of time, HCFR said.
HCFR also said the Intracoastal Waterway would be closed to boat traffic for an extended amount of time.
