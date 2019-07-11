Social Justice group blocks Confederate Flag event at SC Statehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Wednesday marked four years since state lawmakers removed the Confederate Flag from Statehouse grounds after the Charleston Church Shooting.

For three years, a group has gathered to raise the Confederate Flag on July 10th and are expected to gather at the Statehouse in Columbia this weekend.

Their appearance was delayed this year after a different group blocked that event by getting a permit first.

“Their message is not the only one worth hearing,” said Ty Depass with the group Simple Justice. “We want folks to remember why this flag came down, what it represents and why it came down.”

A social justice group applied for and received a permit to assemble on Statehouse grounds this year.

Other organizations joined “Showing Up for Racial Justice” to foster a sense of community and to continue discussions on race relations in South Carolina.