CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Listen up, expectant parents! The Social Security Administration has revealed the most popular baby names in South Carolina last year.

According to new data from the federal agency, Noah and Charlotte were the most popular names of 2022, beating out reigning champions William and Olivia.

William — which had held the top spot since 1997 — moved down to No. 3 on the 2022 list, while Olivia dropped just one spot to No. 2.

Two names not included on the 2021 boy names list broke into the Top 10 for 2022, including Henry at no. 8 and Charles at No. 9.

Despite their popularity in 2021, Samuel and Mason dropped to 13th and 18th, respectively.

In 2022, no new girl names entered the ranks of the Top 10.

The ten most popular baby names of 2022 in South Carolina, as recorded by the Social Security Administration, are below.

10 most popular names for boys in South Carolina

Noah Liam William James John Elijah Oliver Henry Charles Asher

10 most popular names for girls in South Carolina

Charlotte Olivia Amelia Ava Emma Harper Elizabeth Isabella Evelyn Sophia

Liam and Olivia were the most popular names of last year across the U.S., retaining their positions at the top.

Want to see how popular your name — or the name you are considering for a baby — is in South Carolina? You can explore the Social Security Administration’s database for records dating back to 1960.