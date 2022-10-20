ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A teenager was recently found guilty of murder in Orangeburg County.

A jury found Kari Ryant (19) guilty of murdering Naja Sanders (17) following a deliberation that lasted under an hour, according to Solicitor David Pascoe.

Pascoe stated in a release that Sanders was found by a passerby lying on a roadway in the area of Whitman and Plywood streets. Sanders suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was reported by his mother to have left home with Ryant hours before the murder.

On the night of the murder, Ryant; who was 17 years old at the time, surrendered to authorities for questioning and said that he and Sanders parted ways just before the murder. Ryant also claimed that he learned of the shooting after receiving phone calls and text messages that Sanders was killed.

The release also stated that surveillance video showed both Sanders and Ryant walking near the scene of the shooting in addition to Sanders being shot with Ryant fleeing the area.

Authorities searched Ryant’s cell phone which revealed that several hours after the murder, Ryant searched on how to remove gunshot residue before turning himself in.

“The defendant had an extensive juvenile record that includes involvement with guns,” Pascoe said. “Now, one teenager is dead and another will be spending a significant amount of time in prison.”

Ryant was charged with murder and is due for sentencing in January 2023.