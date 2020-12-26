Some evictions taking place in SC despite virus moratorium

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Some evictions are still taking place in South Carolina during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sun News and The State newspaper report more than 21,000 eviction cases have been filed during the pandemic across five of South Carolina’s most populous counties — Richland, Charleston, Lexington, Greenville and Horry.

About 10% of those cases resulted in a “writ of ejectment,” meaning their cases have advanced far enough that those 2,100 or so renters and their families could be ordered by authorities to leave.

Landlords can evict tenants who owe rent when their lease runs out or those who break rules against pets or long-term guests.