CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – There has been a slight increase in firearms found in carry-on luggage at airports across South Carolina, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

TSA officers say they discovered 42 firearms in passenger bags during routine screenings at airport checkpoints in the first half of the year, an increase of four statewide over the same period last year.

Data show 19 firearms were located at Greenville-Spartanburg International compared to only 13 the year before, and seven were confiscated at Myrtle Beach International compared to only four in 2022.

Charleston International and Columbia Metropolitan airports both saw decreases between January 1 and June 30.

Airport1st half of 20231st half of 20222022
Charleston International (CHS)111332
Greenville-Spartanburg International (GSP)191321
Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE)5815
Myrtle Beach International (MYR)7410
Florence Regional (FLO)001
Hilton Head Island (HXD)000
South Carolina total:423819
National total:3,2513,0536,542

“When a TSA officer sees the image of a firearm on the X-ray screen, TSA immediately notifies the local airport law enforcement agency, which responds to the security checkpoint. A law enforcement officer removes the firearm from the X-ray tunnel and makes contact with the traveler,” the agency said.

Travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the airport security checkpoints, in addition to potential criminal citations. The civil penalty can reach a maximum of nearly $15,000 per violation.

“Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage,” TSA officials said.