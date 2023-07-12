CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – There has been a slight increase in firearms found in carry-on luggage at airports across South Carolina, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

TSA officers say they discovered 42 firearms in passenger bags during routine screenings at airport checkpoints in the first half of the year, an increase of four statewide over the same period last year.

Data show 19 firearms were located at Greenville-Spartanburg International compared to only 13 the year before, and seven were confiscated at Myrtle Beach International compared to only four in 2022.

Charleston International and Columbia Metropolitan airports both saw decreases between January 1 and June 30.

Airport 1st half of 2023 1st half of 2022 2022 Charleston International (CHS) 11 13 32 Greenville-Spartanburg International (GSP) 19 13 21 Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) 5 8 15 Myrtle Beach International (MYR) 7 4 10 Florence Regional (FLO) 0 0 1 Hilton Head Island (HXD) 0 0 0 South Carolina total: 42 38 19 National total: 3,251 3,053 6,542

“When a TSA officer sees the image of a firearm on the X-ray screen, TSA immediately notifies the local airport law enforcement agency, which responds to the security checkpoint. A law enforcement officer removes the firearm from the X-ray tunnel and makes contact with the traveler,” the agency said.

Travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the airport security checkpoints, in addition to potential criminal citations. The civil penalty can reach a maximum of nearly $15,000 per violation.

“Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage,” TSA officials said.