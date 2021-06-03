Some South Carolina prisons to resume in-person visits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some South Carolina prisons will re-open for in-person visits more than a year after officials canceled visitation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced that visitation will resume June 19 for vaccinated inmates at four minimum security institutions across the state.

Visitors at these facilities must test negative for COVID-19 within three days of the visit, or provide a vaccination card.

The one-on-one visits must be scheduled ahead of time and are limited to an hour a week. The agency reports about two-thirds of state inmates have been offered the coronavirus vaccine so far, with 54% choosing to get the shots.