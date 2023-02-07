GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A son is accused of beating his mother to death late Monday evening with a table leg in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, 911 received a call at 11:43 p.m. regarding an unresponsive woman at Hickory Ridge Apartments located at 2413 Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman dead inside the apartment.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 82-year-old Frances Quick.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office and the Asheville Police Department arrested 47-year-old Bobby Eugene Quick, II., early Tuesday morning in Asheville.

Investigators learned he murdered his mother, who he had been living with since earlier last week, by hitting her multiple times with a table leg.

Deputies charged Bobby Quick with murder.

Bobby Quick was taken to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office where he awaits extradition to Greenville County.