RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The son of longtime Citadel president Lt. Gen. John Rosa was killed in a crash near Columbia over the weekend.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said the deadly crash happened on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County on Sunday.

Jonathan M. Rosa, 46, of Mount Pleasant and Jeremy Pitts, 42, of Irmo were both killed in that crash.

Rosa is a 1998 graduate of Florida State University and earned his Master’s Degree from FSU in 2000.

He later opened Rhino Shield by Palmetto Ceramic Coatings with his wife, Elisha, and owned East Bay Wine & Spirits.

“Jon had a love of sports, coaching his sons and avidly following them as they played, a love of the Florida State Seminoles and Miami Dolphins, but most remarkable was his love of life and family, especially for his wife and his two sons,” an obituary read.

The coroner’s office is working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol in the investigation into the crash.