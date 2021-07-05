Son of Orangeburg County deputy selected for U.S. Paralympic track team

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The son of Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputy Meredith Wise has been selected to compete in Tokyo as part of the US Paralympics Track and Field team.

Dallas Wise will compete in the long jump on August 27 and the high jump on August 29.

Wise is currently a student at Coastal Carolina University, where he beat the school record for the triple jump.

Despite being born with Erb’s palsy, a condition that causes weakness and loss of motion in the arm, Wise has excelled in track and field. He has been named the high jump 5A state champion three times and long jump state champion once.