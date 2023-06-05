ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they are searching for a 19-year-old suspect after he shot his father on Sunday.

Deputies said that they responded to a person who was shot along Breazeale Street in Belton on Sunday afternoon.

According to deputies, a father and son got into an argument, which led to the son shooting the father. The victim was life-flighted to Greenville Memorial where he is currently undergoing surgery.

Deputies said that they are searching for Gabriel Tyrec Jackson, 19. Deputies brought in K9s, and drones while they surrounded the crime scene.

Jackson is currently wanted for assault and battery high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Belton Police Department is also assisting the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office with the incident. The shooting happened at a home outside of the city limits.

According to officers, you may see a large law enforcement presence for some time. People are asked to avoid the area.

If you know where Jackson is or have seen him, please call 911.