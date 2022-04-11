SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — This summer, a group will trek across South Carolina, from the Upstate to the Lowcountry, as a part of the South Carolina 7 Expedition.

Expedition organizers said the trip showcases beautiful spots across the state. It also encourages people to get moving and appreciate the outdoors.

“We hike from the mountains to the sea,” said co-founder Tom Mullikin.

The month-long expedition is now in its third year. It starts July 1, 2022, in Oconee County.

“We hike and we raft and we kayak from one end of the state to the other and we hold fireside chats every night to bring people in and encourage people to learn more about the environment, learn how to get healthy,” said Mullikin.

Mullikin said it’s a chance to raise awareness of destinations across the state.

“We’re simply trying to get people out there, improve your health, improve the environment, and these things work very much hand in hand,” said Mullikin.

Part of the mission is to promote health and wellness.

“We know that there is a very strong link between human health and the health of our planet,” said Dr. Susan Johnson, the director for the office of health promotion at MUSC.

Organizers and people involved with the expedition said getting outside has health benefits for all ages.

“Even five minutes in nature can reduce stress, depression, can improve all sorts of health benefits,” said Johnson.

During the journey, hikers will explore areas across the state. One of their stops is in Spartanburg on July 10, 2022.

“To our citizens of Spartanburg, to the residents of Spartanburg, come out and be a part of the trail,” said Spartanburg Mayor Jerome Rice.

Mullikin said they’ll walk along the trail at the Railyard Community Park, learn about the plants, and enjoy the area. Mayor Rice said he’s excited for the visit and believes the trail is a special place in the community.

“The trail itself has been here for 16 years, just think about that, 16 years, an amenity in our community here in Spartanburg,” said Rice.

The South Carolina 7 expedition starts on July 1, 2022, in Oconee County and ends on July 31, 2022, in Charleston.