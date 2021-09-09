South Carolina abortion law challenge backed by 20 states

South Carolina News

by: MEG KINNARD,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 17, 2021 file photo, Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, speaks against an abortion bill at a news conference in the Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. Twenty Democratic attorneys general have voiced their support, Thursday, Sept. 7, for a lawsuit challenging South Carolina’s new abortion law, arguing that the restrictive measure could harm their states by taxing resources if woman cross borders to seek care. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Twenty Democratic attorneys general have voiced their support for a lawsuit challenging South Carolina’s new abortion law.

The prosecutors argue in a brief filed in federal court Wednesday that the restrictive measure could harm their states by taxing resources if women cross borders to seek care.

South Carolina’s law restricts abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected.

It’s one of more than a dozen similar measures passed across the country in recent years.

The law is on hold pending the outcome of a Mississippi abortion measure currently before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES