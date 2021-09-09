South Carolina abortion law challenge backed by 20 states

FILE – In this Feb. 17, 2021 file photo, Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, speaks against an abortion bill at a news conference in the Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. Twenty Democratic attorneys general have voiced their support, Thursday, Sept. 7, for a lawsuit challenging South Carolina’s new abortion law, arguing that the restrictive measure could harm their states by taxing resources if woman cross borders to seek care. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Twenty Democratic attorneys general have voiced their support for a lawsuit challenging South Carolina’s new abortion law.

The prosecutors argue in a brief filed in federal court Wednesday that the restrictive measure could harm their states by taxing resources if women cross borders to seek care.

South Carolina’s law restricts abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected.

It’s one of more than a dozen similar measures passed across the country in recent years.

The law is on hold pending the outcome of a Mississippi abortion measure currently before the U.S. Supreme Court.