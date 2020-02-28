South Carolina AG announces $1.6B global settlement with opioid manufacturer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson this week announced a $1.6 billion global settlement with an opioid manufacturer.

Mallinckrodt, or MNK, who is currently the largest generic opioid manufacturer in the United States, settled with state attorneys general and local subdivisions on Wednesday.

In the agreement, MNK agrees to pay $1.6 billion in cash to a trust that will cover the costs of opioid addiction treatment and related efforts, with the potential for increased payment to the trust.

MNK also agrees that its future generics opioid business will be subject to stringent injunctive relief that, among other things, will prevent marketing and ensure systems are in place to prevent diversion.

Wilson’s office did not say how much of that settlement will be awarded to South Carolina or who will handle the trust because that portion of the deal remains under negotiation.

“This agreement with MNK is just one example of another phase of my Office’s proactive involvement in the fight against the opioid epidemic,” said Attorney General Wilson. “My focus is on both accountability and obtaining the resources we need to get victims of this epidemic the help they deserve. This agreement is a significant step toward a solution to this overwhelming crisis, and my office will continue to do everything it can to protect South Carolinians from this life-destroying crisis.”

South Carolina also has pending lawsuits against several other opioid manufacturers, including Purdue Pharma for the misleading marketing and sale of opioids, as well as McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen for their role in the distribution of opioids.