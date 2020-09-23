South Carolina approves 2nd round of federal COVID-19 aid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers have agreed on how to spend the remaining $693 million in federal money meant to help pay for COVID-19 expenses.

Most of the money — $420 million — will go to replenish the state’s unemployment fund. The state already sent $500 million to the unemployment fund.

The bill sends $115 million to education, local government and state agencies.

The proposal spends $93 million on additional COVID-19 testing, $25 million in grants for approved nonprofit organizations and $40 million for relief money for approved minority and small businesses.

The House and Senate approved the bill Wednesday and it goes to the governor’s desk.

