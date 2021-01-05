South Carolina approves salaries for football assistants

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) throws a pass under pressure from Akron defensive lineman Brock Boxen (50) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Columbia, S.C. Bentley believes South Carolina has made progress this year. He’d like to show that on the field one final time when the Gamecocks take on Virginia at the Belk Bowl next week. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Board of Trustees has approved more than $4.1 million in contracts for eight assistants on new coach Shane Beamer’s first staff.

The panel Monday approved deals for four first-time assistants: offensive line coach Will Friend, special teams coach Pete Lembo, receivers coach Justin Stepp and tight ends coach Erik Kimrey.

Assistants on former coach Will Muschamp’s staff had their deals extended through 2022: offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, running backs coach Des Kitchings, outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson and defensive line coach Tracy Rocker.

Friend received a two-year deal that pays him $700,000 per season while Lembo got a three-year deal for $450,000 a season.