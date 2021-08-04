South Carolina capital’s mayor ponders school mask mandate

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, Steve Benjamin, mayor of Columbia, S.C., right, looks on as U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, left, speaks with a voter outside a polling place in Columbia, S.C. During a city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, Benjamin said that he was considering issuing a new state of emergency for the city, a declaration that he said would allow him to impose mask requirements. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The mayor of South Carolina’s capital city is considering issuing a school mask mandate, which he says would protect vaccine-ineligible children amid the coronavirus’s resurgence.

The effort would put Democratic Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin at odds with Republican Gov. Henry McMaster as well as the GOP-controlled Legislature, which recently barred such policies for all public schools.

Benjamin said during a City Council meeting Tuesday that he was considering issuing a declaration that would allow him to impose mask requirements in schools within the city’s limits.

A new legislative measure prohibits mask mandates in South Carolina’s public schools.

Benjamin says he feels he has the authority to impose one for students in his city.