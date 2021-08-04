South Carolina capital’s mayor ponders school mask mandate

South Carolina News

by: MEG KINNARD,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, Steve Benjamin, mayor of Columbia, S.C., right, looks on as U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, left, speaks with a voter outside a polling place in Columbia, S.C. During a city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, Benjamin said that he was considering issuing a new state of emergency for the city, a declaration that he said would allow him to impose mask requirements. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The mayor of South Carolina’s capital city is considering issuing a school mask mandate, which he says would protect vaccine-ineligible children amid the coronavirus’s resurgence.

The effort would put Democratic Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin at odds with Republican Gov. Henry McMaster as well as the GOP-controlled Legislature, which recently barred such policies for all public schools.

Benjamin said during a City Council meeting Tuesday that he was considering issuing a declaration that would allow him to impose mask requirements in schools within the city’s limits.

A new legislative measure prohibits mask mandates in South Carolina’s public schools.

Benjamin says he feels he has the authority to impose one for students in his city.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!