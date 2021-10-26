South Carolina celebrates healthcare workers with ’30 Days of Thanks’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) launched a campaign called ’30 Days of Thanks’ to honor state healthcare workers for leading the battle against COVID-19.

Throughout the month of November, SCHA will partner with organizations around the state to recognize the efforts and sacrifices of healthcare workers in the nearly two-year fight to end the pandemic. SCHA and partner organizations will show thanks through prizes, giveaways, and communications.

“We recognize that employee burnout related to COVID-19 is impacting industries worldwide and frontline healthcare staff are certainly feeling that struggle,” Lara Hewitt, SCHA’s Vice President of Workforce & Member Engagement said. “We’ve seen many healthcare workers leave the field this year, rather it be burnout or early retirement, and we want to thank those that have stayed in the workforce to support South Carolina’s communities throughout this pandemic.”

Clemson University Athletics and University of South Carolina Athletics will offer special discounts on tickets for sporting events, including basketball and football games.

In addition, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, South Carolina State Parks, Southern Tide, the South Department of Commerce, and Primal Gourmet Kitchen + Market will provide exclusive offers to members of the healthcare workforce.

The campaign runs from Oct. 25 through Nov. 24. Find out how your business, community group, college or university can participate here.