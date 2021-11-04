South Carolina Commerce chief Lightsey pledges transparency

South Carolina Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey stands in his office on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Lightsey, who took over the agency in June, says that his dual-tracked background in telecommunications and the automotive industry will help him in a changing business climate. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s new Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey says his dual-track background in the automotive and telecommunications industries will help inform his tenure leading the agency tasked with growing and maintaining South Carolina’s business development engine.

Lightsey also told The Associated Press in an interview that he’s committed to transparency about the millions of tax dollars his agency spends to persuade corporations to do business in the state.

Lightsey took over this summer following the retirement of Bobby Hitt, who led the Commerce Department for a decade.

Lightsey announced Thursday that agency veteran Ashely Teasdel will serve as his deputy.