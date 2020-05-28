South Carolina county considers dropping five holidays

LEXINGTON, S.C. (The State) — A county in South Carolina has proposed dropping five holidays including Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Confederate Memorial Day, to allow county offices to be open to the public on those days.

County Spokesman Harrison Cahill told The State there was no comment about the proposal during a virtual hearing for the county budget Tuesday.

Other holidays that could be removed are Veterans Day, Presidents Day and the day after Christmas.

Cahill says county employees who work during holidays will have five additional paid leave days. The budget will likely be finalized next month.