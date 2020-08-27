Local first responders travel to Louisiana for Hurricane Laura recovery efforts

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Laura, a powerful category 4 storm with 150 mph, made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana early Thursday morning.

The storm brought extremely dangerous winds and life-threatening storm surge when it struck the US Gulf Coast, causing severe flooding and widespread damage.

The Lowcountry is no stranger to dangerous and destructive storms like Laura and often sends supplies, resources, and volunteers to help with recovery efforts to the areas that needs it.

Summerville Fire and Rescue announced on Thursday one of its team members, Chad Lobo, has been activated through SC Task Force One to assist with Hurricane Laura recovery efforts.

Chad Lobo, Summerville Fire & Rescue

According to Summerville Fire and Rescue, the team is assigned to the Lake Charles area of Louisiana and will be deployed for a minimum of 14 days to assist the area.

Three North Charleston Fire Department personnel also traveled to Louisiana as part of the task force to assist in search and rescue efforts.

North Charleston Fire Department photo

The South Carolina State Fire Association said the “Type III” Urban Search & Rescue team has nearly 60 team members from the state that will join in the recovery efforts and are equipped with water capabilities.