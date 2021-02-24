South Carolina delays 5-year minimum for stealing packages

State Rep. Cezar McKnight, D-Kingstree, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee meeting on a bill that would likely ban all abortions in the state,. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Columbia, S.C. The bill has already passed the Senate. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A small group of South Carolina lawmakers has decided to postpone voting on a proposal to create a new law specifically to handle people stealing packages from porches.

The decision Wednesday came even after the chief supporter admitted a five-year minimum prison sentence was a bit harsh.

Instead, Democratic state Rep. Cezar McKnight suggested a range from probation to 15 years for anyone convicted of violating his proposed “Defense Against Porch Pirates Act.”

Theft is already a crime, but McKnight says passing the new law would emphasize how stealing from a porch violates the sanctity of a home.

Other lawmakers say they would like more time to discuss the bill in a House subcommittee.