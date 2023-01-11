COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The leader of South Carolina’s Democratic party wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether a degree earned by newly elected state superintendent of education, Ellen Weaver, is legitimate.

With just weeks to go before the November 2022 general election, Weaver – who was the founding president and CEO of Conservative think tank Palmetto Promise Institute – received her master’s degree as required for the job under state law while attending what she said was an intensive program of about six months at Bob Jones University.

The requirement to hold a master’s degree went into effect following the 2018 election cycle.

Weaver went on to defeat her Democratic challenger Lisa Ellis in that election.

Chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, Trav Robertson, is now challenging Weaver’s qualifications.

“The purpose of my letter is to ask the United States Department of Justice to review the actions of the South Carolina Republican Party, Bob Jones University, SC Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver, and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges,” Robertson wrote to AG Merrick Garland.

He believes the organizations conspired to commit fraud and circumvent South Carolina law.

“The conspiracy to commit fraud is evidenced by the certification of a candidate not legally qualified to hold office under South Carolina law and the creation of a master’s program not offered to any other individual, thus completing the conspiracy to circumvent state law,” Robertson wrote.

Robertson said the probability of someone complying with state law by enrolling, satisfying the requirements, and receiving a post-baccalaureate degree in only eight months is “questionable at best.”

Robertson sent a similar letter to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson requesting a state investigation.

News 2 reached out to both Robertson and Weaver for comment.