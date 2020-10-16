South Carolina Dems file ethics complaint in Graham fundraising comments

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., listens during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WCBD) — South Carolina Democrats have filed a formal complaint against U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham for making a campaign fundraising appeal while speaking with reporters on Capitol Hill following judicial confirmation hearings.

The South Carolina Democratic Party said Thursday that Graham “committed a crime and violated long-standing ethics rules by openly raising money for his campaign in a Federal government building while leveraging his official U.S. Senate activity,” according to a copy of the complaint filed with the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Ethics and obtained by The Associated Press.

It came after the third day of Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, when Graham spoke to reporters, saying that he thinks South Carolinians are excited about Barrett’s nomination.

When asked by a reporter about the new fundraising numbers posted on Wednesday, Graham spoke about the record amount raised by his competitor Jaime Harrison (D), and also records he himself has broken.

However, he also went on to direct viewers to his campaign website, where they can make donations: “If you want to help me close the gap, lindseygraham.com, a little bit goes a long way,” he said. You can watch that video by clicking here.

Graham’s spokesman said any possible violation was unintentional.