CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s Child Passenger Safety Week across South Carolina and state health officials are hosting educational events to promote the right way to use car safety seats for children.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the majority of those who have a child car seat have it incorrectly installed. They hope events happening across the state will help inform the community about the correct way to protect children in cars.

South Carolina has more than 145 car seat inspection stations in the state; these stations are free and help parents and caregivers learn how to install car seats correctly.

Ahead of this week, DHEC posted a list of child passenger safety tips.

Toddlers should ride facing the rear of the car until they are 2 years old

Young children should ride in car seats with a harness until they are 4 years old

Children should ride in a booster seat until they are 8 years old

All children should ride in the rear seat until 13 years old

News 2 spoke to the Safe Kids Coordinator for South Carolina Kevin Poore, who said there are simple tests you can do to make sure your child is buckled in a car seat safely.

“People don’t tighten harnesses up on their child enough. We do something that’s called the pinch test for a child’s harness and so we pinch the harness vertically, right here at the child’s shoulder. If you can get material in between your thumb and your finger when you’re pinching vertically, it tells us that that harness is not tight enough. And it is really probably the most common misuse that I see,” said Poore.

There are child passenger safety events held all week across South Carolina, three are set to take place in the Lowcountry on Saturday, two in Charleston and one in Summerville.

