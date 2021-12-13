South Carolina disaster workers to support relief efforts in Kentucky after deadly tornado outbreak

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of disaster workers from South Carolina are being deployed to assist in relief efforts following a deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky.

The American Red Cross of South Carolina said four disaster workers from across the state are deploying in-person to Mayfield, Kentucky where they will help with recovery operations.

That number may change in the coming weeks.

At least eight emergency shelters were open in Kentucky Saturday following the outbreak, providing refuge for about 190 people. Red Cross officials said shelters were also open in Tennessee.

“With such widespread damage, families will need support for weeks to come, and the Red Cross will be there for as long as necessary,” said a Red Cross SC spokesperson. “The Red Cross of South Carolina stands ready to send additional disaster workers as requested.”

Additionally, the Red Cross has provided approximately 200 additional blood products to hospitals in response to these devastating tornadoes. They remain in close touch with hospital partners throughout affected areas and are ready to provide additional blood products as needed.